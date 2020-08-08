Search
Nigeria News 24/7 | Global News | Lots More
Home Entertainment Majek Fashek to be buried in the US – Family
EntertainmentHeadline NewsVideo

Majek Fashek to be buried in the US – Family

AvatarBy Aug 08, 2020, 17:45 pm0

182
0

The popular Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, who passed on in June this year at the age of 57 in the United States of America will be buried in New York, where he died. This was announced by his son, Randy Fashek, in a video statement released earlier today.

Randy said the family was forced to take the decision to bury the late reggae star in New York because of circumstances connected to COVID-19.

The news would come as a big blow to fans of the late Majek Fashek in Nigeria, who had been hoping to pay their last respect to the reggae icon at his home country.

No dates has yet been announced for the burial.

 

Previous PostFG evacuates 332 Nigerian from UK
Avatar

Related articles

Edo Governorship Poll: APC begins campaign

Covid-19: Lagos discharges 32 recovered patients

Latin America now region with most COVID-19 deaths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow Us:

Stock Market Reports

Nigeria Stock Market review for August 7, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for August 6, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for August 5, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for August 4, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for August 3, 2020

NIGERIA STOCK MARKET REPORT

Nigeria Stock Market review for July 28, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for July 27, 2020

NIGERIA STOCK MARKET REPORT July 24, 2020

Nigeria Stock Market review for July 23, 2020

News Now

TV360 News Now – August 7, 2020

TV360 News Now – August 6, 2020

TV360 News Now – August 5, 2020

Video: Banditry: Buhari, Masari meet at Aso Rock

TV360 News Now – August 3, 2020

TV360 NEWS NOW July 31, 2020.

TV360 NEWS NOW – July 30, 2020

TV360 NEWS NOW – July 29, 2020

TV360 NEWS NOW – July 28, 2020

TV360 NEWS NOW – July 27, 2020

The News Room

The News Room (1pm) Friday, August 7, 2020

The News Room (12pm) Friday, August 7, 2020

The News Room (2pm) Thursday, August 6, 2020

The News Room (1pm) Thursday, August 6, 2020

The News Room (12pm) Thursday, August 6, 2020

The News Room (4pm) Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The News Room (3pm) Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The News Room (1pm) Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The News Room (12pm) Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The News Room (4pm) Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Deji 360

DEJI360 EP 310 PART 1: Analyst explains issues surrounding Edo Assembly drama

DEJI360 EP 310 PART 2: Nothing too serious about US warning on Al-qaeda in Nigeria – Expert

Joel Amadi describes how dad was killed in Southern Kaduna attack

Expert breaks down security situation in Borno and Southern Kaduna

DEJI360 EP 308 PART 2 : Lawyer weighs in on executive-legislative contentious relationship

Start Ups

Startups EP 20: Startup Incubators groom Nigeria’s techpreneurs in Kano, Abuja

Startups EP 19: Drones for agriculture: Startups deploy tech solutions to agricultural problems

Startups EP 18: Entrepreneurs solve maternal and child health challenges with a product and an app

Startups EP 17: Logistics solutions: Oya Now and Waxi offer tech-based, marine alternatives

Startups EP 16: Fashion For Culture: Bag And Bead Makers Export Nigeria Through Afro-Centric Designs

Startups EP 15: Agricultural Innovations: Aeroponics And Aquaculture to achieve Zero Hunger

Startups EP 14: Beans Flour and Sugar Cane Juice: Untapped Agribusinesses in Nigeria

Startups EP 13: Female Entrepreneurs lead Organic Beverage and Cryptocurrency Company

Startups Ep 12: Local dining via a public transit guide

Startups Ep 11: Meet the women defying stereotypes in fashion and skincare