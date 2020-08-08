The popular Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, who passed on in June this year at the age of 57 in the United States of America will be buried in New York, where he died. This was announced by his son, Randy Fashek, in a video statement released earlier today.

Randy said the family was forced to take the decision to bury the late reggae star in New York because of circumstances connected to COVID-19.

The news would come as a big blow to fans of the late Majek Fashek in Nigeria, who had been hoping to pay their last respect to the reggae icon at his home country.

No dates has yet been announced for the burial.